scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

Rapper Raftaar will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer 3' with Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, 'Phone Mila Ke'.

By Agency News Desk

Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Bandook Meri Laila’, ‘Mantoiyat’ and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ with actress Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, ‘Phone Mila Ke’.

During the course of the episode, Raftaar will be seen completely bowled over by the performance from the contestant Akshay Pal and his team.

In the show, the contestants, along with their choreographers, will be paired with the young prodigies of ‘Super Dancer’ for the ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ challenge. ‘Tripling’ the energy on stage will be the amazing act by Akshay Pal, choreographer Vartika Jha and Amit Kumar on the track ‘Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo’.

The rapper complimented the contestant: “Akshay, you were brilliant before, brilliant now and will be brilliant in the future as well. Your sadness is only inside of you, not around you. Vartika, I saw you on social media for the first time and I was surprised, thinking if there were such trained dancers when I was starting, I would never have auditioned anywhere. Amit, you remind me of me, and you will go a long way. It was a beautiful collaboration that had all the elements. You guys were solid!”

Making it a special moment for Akshay, the rapper will also be seen lavishing praise on him for his dedication using his unique rap style, with a fire verse saying, “Chehre pe na rakh malaal, ek tehni tute toh naam badal daal, khud se na tu kar sawaal, tu kar kamaal, naya lakshay pal, Akshay Pal. Ladna teri fitrat hai, it’s so beautiful. I can learn from you.”

Talking about the performance, judge Geeta Kapur said: “Lagi lagi bijli lagi aur bohot kadakti hui lagi.”

She further added: “Akshay, Vartika and Amit, this is ‘Teen Ka Tadka’! You guys were so good together! I never felt at any point, that you were performing solo, you were working as a team, and that’s team work or ‘Team Ka Tadka’. Outstanding work, the choreography was brilliant. Vartika and Akshay, whatever is keeping you happy, please maintain that because you are growing. All 3 of you’ll were having fun and I enjoyed watching that.”

‘Teen Ka Tadka’ challenge on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'
Next article
Kamal Haasan calls Mani Ratnam ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2

Sports

Uncapped Joylord Gumbie named in Zimbabwe squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Makers of Malayalam action thriller 'Bazooka' release Mammootty's first look

News

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US