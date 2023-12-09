Ram Yashvardhan on 'Shiv Shakti': 'Birth of Kartikeya will strike a chord with viewers'

Actor Ram Yashvardhan, who essays the role of Lord Shiv in the show ‘Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav’ opened up on the current track which shows the birth of Kartikeya and said this sentiment will strike a chord with the audiences.

Spearheaded by Ram as Lord Shiv and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati, the mythological show continues to recount the universe’s first love story.

Advertisement

In the current track, the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati heralds an era of divine harmony, and the birth of their son, Kartikeya weaves a new chapter into the destiny of the cosmos.

Kartikeya, born to vanquish the demon Tarakasura, is all set to embody valour and wisdom beyond his years.

- Advertisement -

Guided by celestial forces, he embraces his fate while training in warfare and spiritual wisdom to restore cosmic balance.

Talking about the same, Ram said: “Kartikeya’s momentous birth marks a pinnacle in the storyline of our show. Like every father, Lord Shiv also feels pride, joy, and a sense of responsibility. He’s thinking about the continuation of his divine lineage and the cosmic balance.”

- Advertisement -

“He contemplates the lessons he wishes to impart to his son, foreseeing the big role his son will play in the grander scheme of existence,” he said.

The ‘Uday’ actor further said: “As a son, it makes me think of my father, who knew my purpose in life before I did and supported my dream to be an actor. Amazingly, parents often have better foresight when it comes to considering what’s best for their children. I’m certain that this sentiment will strike a chord with the audiences.”

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.