Real-life cops inspired me for 'Mera Balam Thanedaar’: Shagun Pandey

Actor Shagun Pandey, who essays the role of Veer in the television show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, has shared that he drew inspiration from real-life police officers. The show follows the marital journey of Veer, an honest IPS Officer and Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), who lies for noble causes, not knowing that the latter is a minor. The actor, who hails from a military family, revealed that he had the opportunity to meet real-life cops.

He keenly observed their body language, imbibing the nuances that would make his portrayal authentic in the show.

He also shared a personal ritual of answering his phone with a prideful “Jai Hind”, a small but meaningful practice that connects him to the character.

“I’m grateful to my fans for embracing me in the role of Veer Pratap Singh and showering love on this show. I think all the hard work that went into making my character look authentic paid off. A huge part of my prep was observing the lifestyle of real police officers. It was very important for me to perfect the body language of men in Khakhee to play on-screen cop.”

In the current storyline, Veer warns about Ratan’s criminal past to Devendra and tells her not to marry his daughter Bulbul to him. In the meantime, he challenges local politicians Bhawani Rajawat that he will not let her plan of Samuhik Vivah to be successful and promises Bulbul to protect her and reveals that he was the helpline inspector she’d contacted earlier.

“I got to witness the effort and sacrifices these heroes put into ensuring the safety of our daily lives. By getting into their world, I not only tried to adopt their appearance but also to capture the inner strength that makes them true heroes. This role is my way of saying thank you to the men and women who wear uniforms and serve this country and its people tirelessly.”

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ airs Monday to Friday on Colors.