scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Rekha, known for films like 'Elaan', 'Namak Haraam', 'Do Musafir', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and several others, has a secret talent.

By Agency News Desk
Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director
Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like ‘Elaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Do Musafir’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and several others, has a secret talent. She likes to sketch with charcoal, director of the television show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, Siddharth Jenna has revealed.

The actress shot for a special promo for the show, and her association with the show has always been very special, ever since its commencement. Rekha will be seen introducing the new storyline in the show.

Sharing his experience of directing Rekha for the promo, Siddharth Jenna shared,” I was super excited and elated when I got to know that I am supposed to direct Rekhaji. She is power-packed, passionate, and a 100 per cent dedicated professional. I feel very lucky and blessed to have directed the evergreen queen of Bollywood. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Rekhaji. She is what she is because of her discipline, passion, punctuality, and hunger to give more than 100 per cent in all her performances. She is someone who does her homework and comes on set. Apart from being a legend, she has the heart of an eighteen-year-old.”

He called Rekha, a director’s dream actress, and learnt from her that if one gives their heart and soul to what they do, good things will follow.

He further mentioned: “Hard work, passion, and dedication are the key to success. Nothing comes easy. At her age, she is fit as a fiddle, and I know it’s no longer a riddle. While we had a painting sequence in the scene, she was having fun doing some interesting strokes with the brush on the canvas. I thought those were some professional strokes. I asked her if she paints, and she nodded a ‘no’ with a smile. Then she revealed that she loves to sketch with charcoal.”

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, airs on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India, US to develop small modular reactors for domestic and export markets
Next article
Common heart rhythm disorder more likely to cause dementia in women than men
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amazon CEO says committed to invest $26 bn in India by 2030

News

Huma on 'Tarla': Grown up watching her show with my mother recreating dishes from her cookbook

Technology

US-India collaboration on DPIs will make us a global digital innovation hub: Nasscom

Technology

Committed to invest $26 bn in India by 2020: Amazon CEO

News

Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'DDLJ'

News

TV actor Arun Mandola on 'Adipurush': Dialogues, VFX in 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman' are better

News

Jennifer Lawrence ate garlic before doing kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth

News

Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ is about ‘celebrating’ show anniversary

News

Sanam Aa Gaya Poster Out: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla holding each other in their arms

News

Jason Derulo spent 'around $30,000' on son's second birthday party

News

Paul McCartney defends new Beatles song for using AI

Technology

Google to set up global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Pichai

Technology

IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations

Technology

'This is the moment' to invest in India, Modi tells US biz

Technology

Nepal to focus on digital economy: PM

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha storm into semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Anand and Carlsen headline Day 2

Sports

Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US