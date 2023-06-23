Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like ‘Elaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Do Musafir’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and several others, has a secret talent. She likes to sketch with charcoal, director of the television show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, Siddharth Jenna has revealed.

The actress shot for a special promo for the show, and her association with the show has always been very special, ever since its commencement. Rekha will be seen introducing the new storyline in the show.

Sharing his experience of directing Rekha for the promo, Siddharth Jenna shared,” I was super excited and elated when I got to know that I am supposed to direct Rekhaji. She is power-packed, passionate, and a 100 per cent dedicated professional. I feel very lucky and blessed to have directed the evergreen queen of Bollywood. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Rekhaji. She is what she is because of her discipline, passion, punctuality, and hunger to give more than 100 per cent in all her performances. She is someone who does her homework and comes on set. Apart from being a legend, she has the heart of an eighteen-year-old.”

He called Rekha, a director’s dream actress, and learnt from her that if one gives their heart and soul to what they do, good things will follow.

He further mentioned: “Hard work, passion, and dedication are the key to success. Nothing comes easy. At her age, she is fit as a fiddle, and I know it’s no longer a riddle. While we had a painting sequence in the scene, she was having fun doing some interesting strokes with the brush on the canvas. I thought those were some professional strokes. I asked her if she paints, and she nodded a ‘no’ with a smile. Then she revealed that she loves to sketch with charcoal.”

