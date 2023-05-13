scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Drama erupted on the set of MTV Roadies S 19 as judges Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati reportedly refused to shoot with Prince Narula

By Editorial Desk
Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula
Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty

Drama has erupted on the set of MTV Roadies season 19 as judges Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati reportedly took a stand and refused to shoot alongside Prince Narula, after a viral feud broke out and the shoot was abruptly halted. Things came to a head when Narula allegedly got into a heated argument with actress Rhea Chakraborty, with Gautam Gulati also getting caught in the crossfire.

What started as rumours stating that Narula and Gulati were against Rhea which halted the shoot, Gautam soon cleared the speculation in his recent interviews stating what actually happened was quite the opposite.

Sources close to the show have revealed that Narula has been trying to start a tiff with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty ever since the season started. The Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati who seems to maintain a calm demeanour, both on and off the sets, was able to diffuse the situation on his end.

While Gulati remains composed, Narula’s bad behaviour with Rhea led to a heated argument and a temporary halt to the shooting. Both Rhea and Gautam, were seen joining forces, as they have on the show before, and taking a stand to not continue the shoot after receiving such impertinent behaviour from Prince Narula.

While Bigg Boss winner Gautam, Rhea and Prince Narula, extinguish this fire between them, we can not wait to see what more MTV Roadies season 19 has in store for us.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs
Next article
Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

Technology

Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue

News

Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US