Rohitashv Gour spills beans on his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is best known for the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, opened up on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and talked about the traditions that his family follows, revealing about this year’s preparation.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year it will be observed on September 19.

Talking about the festivities, Rohitashv, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in ‘BGPH’, shared: “We celebrate this festival every year. Our family has been following the tradition of bringing a Ganesha idol home for the past few years. This tradition started with my sister, who always brought an idol of Ganesh ji to our home. Our celebrations are very warm and affectionate, as we spend the day with family and close friends.”

“Each year, I make sure to take a day off from work to celebrate this auspicious day with Ganesh Ji. This year’s theme is flowers, because I believe flowers bring a smile to everyone’s face. We have made all the cutouts ourselves, and the cherry on the cake is that my two daughters are doing all the creative work to welcome Bappa,” said the actor.

The ‘Lapataganj’ fame actor added: “Additionally, for all five days, my wife has already made a list of Bhog to offer to Ganesh Ji. I am very excited about the festival and cannot wait to have Ganesh ji at my home.”

In the current track of the show, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) kills a mosquito using both his hands in a market. A beggar approaches Vibhuti and praises him for clapping like a qawwali singer. He even convinces Vibhuti to sing a bit and reveals that he was once a renowned qawwali singer, offering to train Vibhuti. Vibhuti dismisses the beggar.

Upon returning home, Vibhuti shares the incident with David Cha-cha (Annup Upadhyay), who informs him that Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) loves qawwali. This revelation leads Vibhuti to impress her. He decides to seek training from the beggar and assembles a team consisting of Tika (Vaibhav Mathur), Tilu (Salim Zaidi), and Saxena (Saanand Verma).

The show airs on &TV.