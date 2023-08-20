scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Romanch Mehta continues 'Baghin' shoot despite severe back injury

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Romanch Mehta, known for his roles in shows like ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala,’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, who will be next seen in upcoming series ‘Baghin’, recently faced a tough back injury, but still chose to keep shooting for the series, even outdoors.

Romanch showed a lot of dedication and strength in the face of challenges, shooting despite doctors telling him to rest at home. He was filming outdoors with a back injury during the rainy season. Even when he was supposed to be on bed rest and the doctor told him not to work, he pushed forward for the sake of the series.

Talking about his choice, Romanch said: “I had to decide, even when things were tough. It wasn’t just for me but for everyone on the team and the dedication we shared. Despite a painful back injury, my determination stayed strong. The deadlines and dreams tied to this project were really important.”

He continued, “I didn’t see myself as just an actor; I felt like we were all a big team, a family who needed each other. The rainy weather was a challenge, and even though my back was hurting, I felt a responsibility to everyone. When I stepped on that set, I wasn’t only Romanch Mehta; I was there to keep our promises.”

“Being professional isn’t just about doing your job; it’s about getting up even when your body says to stop. Every raindrop reminded me of the effort we all put into our work. Now, as I’m getting better, I realise that what I gave was worth it.” he added.

The series ‘Baghin’ features Aneri Vajani and Ansh Bagri in the lead roles, focusing on the lives of three brothers, with Romanch playing one of these brothers.

The cast also includes Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, Dolphin Dubey, and more.

‘Baghin’ is a series that revolves around the battle between humans and beasts. The story takes a supernatural twist as the heroine becomes possessed by the spirit of a tigress, known as a Baghin. In this tale of vengeance, the hunter becomes the hunted as the protagonist, a Baghin, embarks on a mission to avenge her death by seeking retribution from those responsible for her demise.

The series will release on the Atrangi app soon.

–IANS

sp/dan

17
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Bro' heads to OTT after short theatrical run
Next article
Kenneth Branagh likely to return as Hercule Poirot after 'A Haunting in Venice'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nitish Rana announces move to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi for current domestic season

Sports

39th Sub-Jr and 49th Jr National Aquatic: Dominant Karnataka retain overall championship

News

First, it was a bra, now it’s a wristband strike on Nick Jonas

Sports

Durand Cup: NorthEast United power their way to last eight with 3-1 win over Downtown Heroes

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders hold strategy meeting with their members to win new task

Sports

Golfers Dagar, Gandas in line for Top-10 finish at ISPS Handa in N Ireland

Sports

Scheffler co- leads with Fitzpatrick; Theegala, Spieth in fight to get to Tour Champs

News

Contestants to complete new unusual task on 'MTV Roadies' 'Game On' special

Sports

Akhil Sheoran wins bronze, Olympic quota at Baku Shooting Worlds

Fashion and Lifestyle

Disha Patani's 'BFF' Aleksander gets her face inked on his arm

Sports

It is not easy to change World Cup schedule; it’s unlikely to happen: Rajeev Shukla on Hyderabad asking for change (ld)

News

Rajkummar drops pic with 'man of the hour' Sunny Deol

Technology

John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82

News

Tiger Shroff wraps up 'Ganapath: Part 1'

News

'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori step out for a steamy night out

Technology

Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot' for harmful bacteria: Study 

News

Mahabali was the first socialist, says Malayalam superstar Mammootty

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US