scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sachin Sharma explains why gets into fights on 'MTV Roadies'

Sachin Sharma celebrated his birthday and launched the first official teaser for his new music video 'Duniya Zamana'.

By Agency News Desk
Sachin Sharma explains why gets into fights on 'MTV Roadies'
Sachin Sharma explains why gets into fights on 'MTV Roadies'

‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ contestant Sachin Sharma celebrated his birthday and launched the first official teaser for his new music video ‘Duniya Zamana’.

Sachin, who earned his spurs at ‘Dance India Dance 6’, and is now a part of gang leader Prince Narula’s team, celebrated his birthday in style.

Young B-town notables such as Khushi Singh, Jyotica Tangri, Sidharth Nigam, Prince Narula, Nia Sharma, Pratik Gaur, Vishal Jethwa and Jogindar aka Thara Bhai Jogindar were among the prominent people who joined the birthday bash.

Talking about his stint on the youth adventure reality show, Sachin said, “MTV Roadies has been the best show of my life, the best experience of my life, which has made me laugh and cry, and whatever emotions I had within me, were all out there, so the audience gets to see my real avatar on the show. People will get a first-hand knowledge of what I do apart from dancing.”

Sachin added: “On this show I have probably fought a lot, there were a lot of fights and arguments. In one episode, I even picked up a stick to hit someone. I guess the Mumbaikar in me went out and the Haryanvi in me jumped up. I want to share so much, but I cannot. The show is epic.”

During the birthday party, Sachin also launched the teaser for a new song titled ‘Duniya Zamana’, crooned by Kushal Paul and Jyotica Tangri, and features Khushi Singh as well.

Talking about the song, Sachin said, “It is an amazing music video, it’s been crooned and composed differently, it is shot beautifully and this one is especially for people who actually are in love and see love differently.”

‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
19 people across world become billionaires via cryptocurrency
Next article
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’
This May Also Interest You
News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

Technology

NASA asks US cos to advance work on spacewalking, moonwalking suits

Sports

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

News

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’

Technology

19 people across world become billionaires via cryptocurrency

Technology

Daily news on threats of climate change are scary, but can prompt action

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out phone number privacy feature for communities on beta

Technology

Apple launches store on China's WeChat messaging app 

News

Arjun Bijlani buys a new ride, but advises newbies to first get a house

Sports

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic calls for earlier start of matches at Centre Court

News

Naagin 7: Fans believe Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh would play Shiv Naagin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US