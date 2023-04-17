scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Sacred Games' actor Rajveer Singh Rajput recalls his first audition

Rajveer Singh Rajput, who rose to popularity with his role in the web series 'Machhli', recalled how he bagged his first-ever show, 'Krishna Kanhaiya'

By Agency News Desk

Actor Rajveer Singh Rajput, who rose to popularity with his role in the web series ‘Machhli’, recalled how he bagged his first-ever show, ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ in 2014. He said that he is always thankful to the Almighty for giving him opportunities to be successful in the industry.

Rajveer said: “I started my acting career in an interesting way. In 2014, I went to meet someone on one of the sets in film city where ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ was being shot. I met the casting director there and when I was returning he stopped me and offered me a role in his show.”

“I remember that I was really surprised when he asked me to give the audition on the spot. Post the audition, within ten minutes I was given my costume to get ready for my character. Everything happened so fast that I didn’t even get the time to be nervous about reading my lines,” he added.

Rajveer is known for his acting in the shows like ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’, ‘Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Chalo Saaf Karen’, ‘Jai Ho Bhartiya’, and many more. He has also acted in series like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘The Test Case’, and many more.

“Never in a million years had I imagined that I would bag my first ever show like this, but God always has everything planned for us. I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I got to follow the path of my dreams. Today, I am proud of being an actor and I just hope to continue entertaining the audience with my skills,” he concluded.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Rising temperatures: Schools in Tripura closed for 6 days
Next article
Aparana S Hosing presents Aastha’s inspirational story
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Bihar hooch tragedy: Five SHOs suspended in East Champaran, toll rises to 31

News

Katie Holmes refused to be sexualised during 'Dawson's Creek'

Technology

China's chip imports drop 23% as US, India ramp up semiconductor manufacturing

Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler hits 52 but clinical bowling helps CSK restrict Rajasthan Royals to 175/8

Technology

Teen jobs: Parents anxious about negative impact on grades, sleep & social life

News

'I am not a dancer like Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun,' says Bengali star Jeet

News

Guy Ritchie sued for breach of contract over 'The Gentlemen'

Health & Lifestyle

Dog menace: Child, teenager attacked, bitten in Delhi's Rohini

Technology

Opera brings its free VPN service to its browser for iOS

News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Rune claws past Sinner to enter final; sets up summit clash with Rublev

Sports

Samson should get consistent opportunities in Team India: Harbhajan

Health & Lifestyle

Corona positive senior citizen dies in Kolkata

Technology

Low to mid-priced smartphones now receiving enhanced display brightness

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Gilchrist, Hall impress in opening matches; Haria fires break of 391

Technology

Covid-19 raised death risk in people with intellectual disabilities: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US