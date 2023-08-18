scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

Ayushmann Khurrana (Param) and Ananya Pandey (Pari) from 'Dream Girl 2' will join the upcoming episodes of the TV show 'Kundali Bhagya'

By Agency News Desk
Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya
Sana Sayyad - Kundali Bhagya - Ayushmann Khurrana - Ananya Pandey - Dream Girl 2 _ pic courtesy instagram

The upcoming episodes of the television show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will feature a cinematic twist as Ayushmann Khurrana (Param) and Ananya Pandey (Pari) from ‘Dream Girl 2’ join the show. The Luthra family in the show is getting ready for Kavya’s (Minal N. Chandra) sangeet, with Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) arranging a surprise visit for Param and Pari at the Luthra House. Amidst the rituals, Param will sense a connection between Rajveer and Palki, and despite Rajveer not accepting it, Param will assure them that something significant ia about to transpire.

Ayushmann flawlessly executed the scene, leaving the cast and Sana Sayyad in awe of him. The experience of shooting with Ayushmann was enjoyable for everyone involved.

Sharing her experience, Sana Sayyad said: “Surreal and exciting, working alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey was absolutely fantastic! The cinematic twist infused by their presence, especially Ayushmann’s intuitive performance, added a whole new dimension to the show. And his assurance that something significant is on the horizon will leave the #PalVeer fans all intrigued. I must say, his flawless execution of the scene left the entire cast and crew, including myself, in complete awe. Shooting with Ayushmann and Ananya was an experience filled with joy and inspiration.”

The show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali. The family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Karan tried to find Preeta as they couldn’t meet during her prior office visit due to Rajveer’s arrest, and on the other hand, Nidhi is making a plan to remove Preeta from her life.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs every night on Zee TV.

23
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
Next article
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding
This May Also Interest You
News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Technology

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans e-commerce startup: Report

Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek shares what happens when Big B sits for family movie night

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

News

Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

Technology

Hackers target over 1K Indian websites as part of I-Day malicious campaign

Sports

SAFF U-16 C'ships will be a good test, boys can only grow from here, says U16 men's football coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Sports

Sony Sports Network official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League in India for two seasons

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US