Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

Sayli Salunkhe, is set to lead in the TV show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, shared that she was selected to play the part because of the texture of her voice.

By Agency News Desk
Sayli Salunkhe _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is set to essay the lead of Vandana in the upcoming television show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, has shared that she was selected to play the part because of the texture of her voice. The show brings forth the inspirational tale of a girl named Vandana, narrating a story of triumph against all odds.

The actress shared, “I have been rejected several times, but with Rajan Shahi’s show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, I got an opportunity to explore something new and different. The main essence of Vandana’s character is the unique quality and texture of her voice, which resonates with Sayli.”

Sayli had gone to audition for some other part in the show but because of her voice which has a bit of a husky tone, the actress was selected as the lead as it went perfectly well with the character and its dimensions.

She said, “People have often told me that I have a different voice, which motivates me. It is my unique voice that has helped me be Vandana. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation for the show.”

Produced by Rajan Shahi, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ also stars Mohit Malik and revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is set to release in Star Plus on August 21.

