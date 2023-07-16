Shakti Kapoor reminisces about his first award for 'Raja Babu'

Actors Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure will be seen on dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’. The show will be celebrating the fun-filled banter of families in its ‘Khandaan Special’ on Sunday and the two will share some memories. Shakti will talk about the time he won his first award.

Akshay Pal and his choreographer Amar will give a performance and honour Shakti Kapoor by recreating some of his iconic dialogues and characters. Performing to the songs like ‘Jahan Teri Ye Nazar Hai’, ‘Milegi Milegi’ and ‘Dhoka Diya’, Akshay and Amar will recreate the popular character ‘Nandu’ through their dance act leaving everybody in splits.

Shakti Kapoor, will complement the duo, saying: “This was truly an entertaining act.” He will then walk down the memory lane as he will say: “When ‘Raja Babu’ came to me, I did not want to sign the film because I had played many negative roles and Nandu’s character was different. It had only one costume, i.e. chaddi, nara and baniyaan. I told Govinda, ‘I do not want to do the film’, but then he convinced me by saying, ‘you will not regret it;.”

He will then say: “And, then came the Filmfare Awards function where the film and characters were nominated for many categories including my character as well.”

He will further mention: “I was not keen on going for it as I don’t usually go to these functions. But I still went for it since my wife, mum and sister-in-law pushed me to go, but I knew that I would not get the award because of my wacky character.”

The actor will share that lLooking at all the actors getting the award, his mother kept asking him, why aren’t they taking his name. He said that he prayed to god that not for him, but for his mom, to make him win the award.

He will add: “And finally, the time came when my name was announced as the winner of the category of best comedian. At that moment I said to myself, “Thank god, otherwise my mother would have gone home with a broken heart! Both Padmini and my wife were sure of it, but I was not.”

The episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.