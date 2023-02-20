scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shehnaaz Gill gives Vaahiyat advice to Bhuvan Bam

The upcoming episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is going to be fun with Bhuvan Bam joining the ride.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill gives Vaahiyat advice to Bhuvan Bam
Shehnaaz Gill gives Vaahiyat advice to Bhuvan Bam

The upcoming episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is going to be fun with Bhuvan Bam joining the ride. Shehnaaz shared a few teaser videos on social media.

In one video, Shehnaaz is seen giving acting tips to Bhuvan. And while he listens to it intently, he shoots back at her saying it’s the most vahiyat piece of advice on acting that he’s ever received.

“Do well and perform in a way that it doesn’t look like acting,” she says. “Duniya ki sabse vahiyat advice suni hai. Aisi acting karo jo dikhena,” he says, leaving Shehnaaz in splits.

Previous article
Pat Cummins flies back home due to family health issues
Next article
Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler-starrer 'Kandahar' to release on May 26
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISL: We need to try and test things, says Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Health & Lifestyle

Unvaccinated Australians 5 times more likely to die from Covid: Report

Lyrics

Selfiee – Kudi Chamkeeli Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty

News

Jeremy Renner under electric stimulation therapy to build 'muscle strength'

Sports

ISL: We were the better team tonight, says East Bengal FC head coach Stephen Constantine

News

Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

News

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to Ramona Agruma

News

Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch SRK's 'Pathaan'

Sports

Jadeja's batting gives him immense self-belief: Aakash Chopra

News

'GHKPM': Virat sorts out differences with Sai, brings her home

News

Veteran Kannada film director Bhagavan no more

News

British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran refuse to perform at King Charles' coronation

News

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler-starrer 'Kandahar' to release on May 26

Sports

Pat Cummins flies back home due to family health issues

News

All Quiet on the Western Front' beats BAFTA wins record of 'Cinema Paradiso'

Sports

India bat and bowl better than any opposition on tuning pitches, says Sourav Ganguly after second Test win

Technology

Snap may soon unveil its 'AR for businesses' project

Sports

Scott stands tall to help Minerva Academy win Futsal Club Championship 2023

News

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler starrer ‘Kandahar’ set for a May 26 release

Sports

Juve continue winning streak, Roma edge past Verona

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US