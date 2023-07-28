scorecardresearch
Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ 'perfect representation of India'

Echoing the sentiment of ‘Aaj Ki Naari, Sab Pe Bhaari’, the women Forest Reserve Officers team from Nagaland will be seen impressing the judges

By Agency News Desk
Echoing the sentiment of ‘Aaj Ki Naari, Sab Pe Bhaari’, the women Forest Reserve Officers team from Nagaland will be seen impressing the judges by giving a spectacular music performance in the talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10.

Their act on smashing hit ‘Sinbad The Sailor’ from ‘ Rock On!!’ , with a bit of a folk touch will compel the judges to give a standing ovation as well as salute them for their ‘passion’.

The 2008 musical drama ‘Rock On!!’ was directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Farhan Akhtar with music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The songs’ lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The film marked the successful Bollywood debut of Farhan and Prachi Desai. It also starred Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli in the pivotal roles.

Awestruck by the talent displayed by ‘Mahila Band’, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen saying: “Whenever a woman decides to do something, she goes all out to achieve whatever she desires and creates an impact. She is unstoppable.”

“Looking at you guys in the uniform, one will feel like saluting you, but I want to give a big salute to your talent. You guys were superb. Your mesmerising performance stole my heart. This is a perfect representation of India. A big Hunnar Salam to you,” she will add.

Judge Badshah will further share, “The feeling of listening to something beautiful for the first time is very different. Being a musician myself, I crave listening to such brilliant pieces for the first time, as it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that, once over, can never be felt in the same way again.”

“And, today I witnessed that in your performance, I felt that emotion. These ladies have such a pure and sacred voice. You guys rocked it. My mind is blown,” he will add.

Their performance will also leave special guests Astha Gill and King amazed.

Astha will commend them by saying, “While watching Mahila Band perform, I literally had goosebumps. Hats off to these ladies for still pursuing their passion while doing complete justice to their work.”

Taking the entertainment level a notch higher, Badshah and King will also be seen performing on the ‘OOPS’ song along with the band.

Putting the spotlight on ‘hunar’, the show will see extraordinary artists showcase their unique talent on this prestigious stage. The participants will need to impress the judges, Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah to get the golden buzzer and secure their place in the competition.

India’s Got Talent Season 10 will premiere from July 29 on Sony.

