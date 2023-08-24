scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Know what Shilpa Shetty listens to while working out

Shilpa Shetty has revealed that she listens to singer and songwriter Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out, saying that it fills one with energy.

By Agency News Desk
Know what Shilpa Shetty listens to while working out
Shilpa Shetty with Badshah Gurdas Maan and Kirron Kher _ news agency pic

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed that she listens to singer and songwriter Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out, saying that it fills one with energy. In the upcoming episode of talent reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent- Season 10’ the legendary Gurdas Maan, affectionately known as ‘Maan Saab’ will grace the stage.

The maestro whose resounding voice has graced the music industry with numerous chart-toppers, is all set to witness the prowess of the Top 14 contestants.

Shilpa shared she listens to Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out.

“I have been married into a Punjabi family and have become half Punjabi myself. I’ve been a fan of Gurdas Ji, even before, but the depth of your songs’ meanings was explained to me by my husband. He is a huge fan of yours. We listen to your songs even in the gym, and it fill us with energy,” shared the ‘Baazigar’ fame actress.

Shilpa further revealed her favourite song of Gurdas Maan. “There’s something special in your songs. But my favourite song is ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ and one day I literally teared up while listening to that song. Your fan base is so widespread that even non-Punjabis are moved to tears. I always knew your songs were excellent, but I found out then that you write the songs yourself, which is so amazing. Each song has a message. I find that aspect truly wonderful,” added Shilpa.

Among the spectacular performances, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi will shine through with their divine rendition of the qawwali on ‘Chhaap Tilak Sab’, touching everyone’s heart.

Impressed with the performance Maan Sahab will complement the group saying: “This Qawwali by Hazrat Amir Khusro is extraordinary. The words that flowed from his tongue is unwavering and no one can divert them from their course. His qawwali mesmerizes me, and I could feel that in your performance, you too, have made me a devotee. There is no greater nirvana than this, which calls people to divinity with its voice. Keep this joy alive.”

Adding on to the compliments, Badshah says: “You spoke about wanting to do stage shows and concerts, and the whole world watching you? I feel like I’m witnessing your dream come true in today’s performance. It was a very good performance. Your voice is truly a gift, the way you were singing those melodies, it was evident to me that it’s muscle memory for your voice. And, the day is not far when you will also perform in big concerts.”

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown
Next article
Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping
This May Also Interest You
News

Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows

News

Kareena on her streaming debut: 'After 23 years, this feels like a new launch'

News

Piyush Raina gave his 'Ghoomer' audition in -3 degree Celsius

News

Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

News

When Hrithik Roshan ‘stopped all work’ on ‘Fighter’ in studio

Sports

Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping

News

Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Woman with cervical cancer gives birth to healthy baby girl

Sports

Mumbai City clubbed with Al Hilal, Nassaji, Navbahor in AFC Champions League group stage

News

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil show 'SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai' blends Hip-hop with intense drama

News

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions to release ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ on October 6, 2023

News

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma returns to TV with ‘Pandya Store’

News

Raghav Juyal to reunite with Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller ‘Kill’

Technology

Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces

News

Zendaya says her entry in Hollywood was a 'frightening yet thrilling' experience

Technology

Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk

News

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ becomes Germany’s representative for Oscars

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US