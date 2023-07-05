scorecardresearch
Shiv Thakare mobbed at Mumbai airport as he returns from Capetown

Shiv Thakare's popularity is soaring by the day. His return after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was celebrated by fans at the airport.

By Pooja Tiwari
There is no doubt that Shiv Thakare is among the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Finishing as a runner-up on Salman Khan’s hosted show, Shiv’s popularity has only seen a rise since he first joined Bigg Boss .

They came to him for photos and the popular BB contestant obliged happily.

While Shiv Thakare’s fans mobbed him for selfies. At the airport Shiv was seen looking dapper in all black outfit.

