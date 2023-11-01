scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shivam Khajuria finally reveals why he quit ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’

Shivam Khajuria said he wasn't satisfied with his role in ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’ and that is why he decided to quit the show

By Agency News Desk
Shivam Khajuria finally reveals why he quit ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’
Shivam Khajuria finally reveals why he quit ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’ _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Shivam Khajuria said he wasn’t satisfied with his role in ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’ and that is why he decided to quit the show. He said: “After my show Mann Sundar ended, I was offered a negative role in Kumkum Bhaygya. I was super excited as the role narrated to me was quite exciting and promising. But after I joined the show there were many creative changes and the show was set to take a leap. I decided to quit it and explore new opportunities.”

Shivam will now enter ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to play a parallel lead role along with Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami.

The actor said that when he quit the show, he wasn’t in talks for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

He continued: “It was all destiny. The time I quit Kumkum Bhaygya I wasn’t in talks with Yeh Rishta or any other shows. It was much later everything falled at right place and I was blessed to play a parallel lead in such a popular show.”

Talking about his role he added: “I will be seen essaying the role of Rohit. Armaan (Shezada) and I are step brothers in the show and are the sons of the Poddar family. I’m a student of LLM and always looking at my brother. I share a strained relationship with my father but love my brother Armaan irrespective of him being my step brother.”

“I want to enjoy my life but Ammaji (Anita Raj) is a little strict. Armaan always help me to escape and solve my problems. I also stand for him whenever required.”

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan gets massively mocked for her awkward ramp walk: Netizens Say ‘Mat Kara Karo Yaar’
Next article
Men’s ODI World Cup: Injured Pandya set to miss match against Sri Lanka, South Africa: Report
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US