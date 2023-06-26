scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shivangi Joshi: Ektaa Kapoor is attempting something different with 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is all set to be seen in Ekta Kapoor's new show 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, has lavished praise on the producer

By Agency News Desk
Shivangi Joshi: Ektaa Kapoor is attempting something different with 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'
Shivangi Joshi _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is all set to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s new show ‘Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, has lavished praise on the producer saying that the latter is trying to do something different with this show which she hopes the audience will surely like.

Shivangi was recently seen at the Golden Glory Awards held in Mumbai, where she spoke about her new show.

The actress said: “It is the perfect timing to bring our new show ‘Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’. It is a very beautiful show. Ektaa who is the queen of television, who changed the game of television is trying to do something different with this show. Hopefully we are able to justify her aspirations.”

Talking about the role, she said: “I play the role of a reporter in the show and I am learning many things about a reporters’ life. It is really not easy to live that life.”

Shivangi will be seen alongside Kushal Tandon in the show.

Talking about this fresh pairing, the actress said: “Till now the response that we are getting is very good. It is a different pairing and people are liking it. I am hoping that the audience will also like us.”

‘Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ will air on Sony TV from July 10.

Pic. Sourceshivangijoshi18
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Morgan among pre-draft player picks
Next article
Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

PCOS may double risk of ovarian cancer after menopause: Study

Sports

Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja among five players to leave NorthEast United FC

Sports

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy launched into stratosphere before tour

News

Tamil super star Vijay lands in trouble for promoting tobacco in new movie ‘Leo’

News

Stepping out without my baby makes me nervous, says Gauahar Khan

News

'I am reluctant and anxious about every role', declares Anil Kapoor

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Sean Williams' 174 leads Zimbabwe to mammoth 304-run win over USA

Sports

Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet against WFI chief

News

Angad Bedi shares his ‘Lust Story’ with wife Neha Dhupia

News

Director Suparn Varma explains how he reimagined 'The Good Wife' for 'The Trial'

News

Kartik, Kiara thank fans who brave downpour for 'Satyaprem …' advance booking

Sports

Himanshu, Sift and Esha register wins in shooting trials

Technology

Chingari replies after report claimed it's turning into adult entertainment app

News

Amrapali Gupta returns to acting after lockdown with 'Meet'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS beta

Technology

IBM acquires Apptio for $4.6 bn in all-cash deal

Sports

Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Morgan among pre-draft player picks

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US