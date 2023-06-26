Shivangi Joshi: Ektaa Kapoor is attempting something different with 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is all set to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s new show ‘Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, has lavished praise on the producer saying that the latter is trying to do something different with this show which she hopes the audience will surely like.

Shivangi was recently seen at the Golden Glory Awards held in Mumbai, where she spoke about her new show.

The actress said: “It is the perfect timing to bring our new show ‘Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’. It is a very beautiful show. Ektaa who is the queen of television, who changed the game of television is trying to do something different with this show. Hopefully we are able to justify her aspirations.”

Talking about the role, she said: “I play the role of a reporter in the show and I am learning many things about a reporters’ life. It is really not easy to live that life.”

Shivangi will be seen alongside Kushal Tandon in the show.

Talking about this fresh pairing, the actress said: “Till now the response that we are getting is very good. It is a different pairing and people are liking it. I am hoping that the audience will also like us.”

‘Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ will air on Sony TV from July 10.