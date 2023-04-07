Aashey Mishra, and Shivika Pathak, who are seen playing the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the show ‘Agnisakshia Ek Samjhauta’, have recreated the characters of Nisha and Prem, played by Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the 1994 film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

During the birthday special episode of the show, Aashey and Shivika donned the looks of iconic characters from the movie and danced to ‘Didi Tera Deewana’.

Shivika said: “Playing the iconic character of Nisha from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ is a dream come true for me, and I feel privileged to revisit an era that is so dear to my heart. I am confident that the upcoming episodes, filled with a delightful filmy flavour, will leave the audience thoroughly entertained.”

On the other hand, the ‘Shubh Laabh’ actor added that shooting for this special episode has been an exhilarating experience for him. “I’ve been thoroughly enjoying preparing for it, from learning the dance steps to perfecting my 90s look. I even watched Hum Aapke Hain Koun again to make sure I got my character’s mannerisms and style just right.”

The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when the guy gives divorce to the girl just after their wedding took place. They both are on the brink of divorce and then Satvik realises his love for Jeevika and decides to surprise her with a birthday party which is planned on a theme of the era of 90s Bollywood.

‘Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta’ airs on Colors.