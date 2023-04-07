scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Aashey Mishra, and Shivika Pathak, who are seen playing the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the show 'Agnisakshia Ek Samjhauta', have recreated the characters of Nisha and Prem, played by Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the 1994 film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

By Agency News Desk
Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'
Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Aashey Mishra, and Shivika Pathak, who are seen playing the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the show ‘Agnisakshia Ek Samjhauta’, have recreated the characters of Nisha and Prem, played by Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the 1994 film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

During the birthday special episode of the show, Aashey and Shivika donned the looks of iconic characters from the movie and danced to ‘Didi Tera Deewana’.

Shivika said: “Playing the iconic character of Nisha from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ is a dream come true for me, and I feel privileged to revisit an era that is so dear to my heart. I am confident that the upcoming episodes, filled with a delightful filmy flavour, will leave the audience thoroughly entertained.”

On the other hand, the ‘Shubh Laabh’ actor added that shooting for this special episode has been an exhilarating experience for him. “I’ve been thoroughly enjoying preparing for it, from learning the dance steps to perfecting my 90s look. I even watched Hum Aapke Hain Koun again to make sure I got my character’s mannerisms and style just right.”

The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when the guy gives divorce to the girl just after their wedding took place. They both are on the brink of divorce and then Satvik realises his love for Jeevika and decides to surprise her with a birthday party which is planned on a theme of the era of 90s Bollywood.

‘Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023
Next article
ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

Sports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

News

Laxmi Raai goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film 'DNA'

News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Health & Lifestyle

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre to states, UTs

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Technology

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

News

Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US