Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes

'Main Hoon Aparajita' actor Shweta Tiwari recalled her journey as Aparajita on the show, which has completed 200 episodes recently.

By Agency News Desk

She shared her experience of working with her co-actor Manav Gohil and the entire cast of the family drama.

The show revolves around Shweta’s character Aparajita, who is a mother of three daughters, played by Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori and Shruti Choudhary and her struggle of being a wife to a husband, played by Manav Gohil, who is in love with another woman, portrayed by Shweta Gulati.

While expressing her gratitude, Shweta said: “In fact, while we all are happy on completing 200 episodes, we also feel there are many chapters yet to be written. Playing the role of Aparajita has been an incredible opportunity for me and I am grateful to have had the chance to work with such a talented and supportive team, who has helped me bring this complex character to life. The idea is to entertain and engage our viewers with a compelling storyline and characters that they have grown to love.”

Manav also recalled how they started shooting for the show and said that because of the appreciation and love of the audience, the show has completed 200 episodes.

“It feels like only yesterday when we began filming the show, and now we have already reached 200 episodes. I remain enthusiastic about portraying the role of Akshay and presenting fresh dimensions of my character in the times to come,” he concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
