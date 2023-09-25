Soundous Moufakir gets eliminated from 'KKK 13': 'Proud that I didn’t lose to my fears'

The Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir, who has got eliminated from the stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, called it a roller coaster ride. The competition in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is getting intense with every episode as the khiladis are outperforming themselves.

In its Challenger’s Week, the contestants were seen fighting tooth and nail against ex-contestant and challenger Divyanka Tripathi to ensure they don’t land in the elimination round.

The last week witnessed daredevils Nyrraa M Banerji and Soundous competing against each other in pulling off one of the longest stunts of this edition. The two had to brave their fear of water, height, and electric shock for 40 minutes.

Despite giving her best, Soundous lost the stunt to Nyrraa. Since the premiere of the season, Soundous has come across as one of its most competitive contestants.

She aced most of the water stunts, leaving the rest of the contestants awestruck. Her extraordinary swimming skills gave her an edge over the other khiladis.

Her phobia of rats and electric shock was triggered throughout the season, but she got over it with the support of the other contestants and action maestro Rohit Shetty.

The model along with Shiv Thakare, and Arjit Singh became the famous trio of the edition. They shared hilarious banter and Shiv was the third wheel that brought drama and fun to the equation that Soundous and Arjit shared.

Talking about her elimination, she said: “Being part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ has truly been a roller coaster ride for me. No matter how intense the situation became, I never backed down from any stunt, and I’m proud that I didn’t lose to my fears.”

Soundous, who was also a part of dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla’ shared: “Conquering my fear of rats and electric shocks was a remarkable personal achievement. It was not at all easy to find strength during those challenging moments. The friends I made during this show will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

She added that she is grateful to Rohit Shetty for boosting her morale every time she had to pull off a daring stunt.

“This journey has been a life-changing experience and I would say yes to doing it again in a heartbeat.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.