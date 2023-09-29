Stars of ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ attend Ganpati visarjan

The star cast and crew of the shows ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si’ were spotted for the DKP Cha Raja Ganpati visarjan at the sets in the city. The Director’s Kut Productions (DKP) is owned by Rajan Shahi. The stars present at the set of the shows performed aarti, prayers, chanted mantras and shouted “ganpati bappa morya”.

They immersed the Ganpati idol in a man made pond and then ate the prasad.

The lead actress of ‘Anupamaa’, Rupali Ganguly, who was present at the visarjan pooja, talked to the paparazzi and said: “It is the best feeling. I am blessed to be a part of DKP. I am blessed to be a part of ‘Anupamaa’, part of Rajan Shahi’s unit. Earlier we used to dance on the streets for the visarjan to the dhol beats. But after certain age, you don’t want to do it.”

“But this event brought back my childhood memories, the dreams of 20-25 years which we wanted to fulfill, but could not because of several reasons. Here in DKP we have fulfilled all our dreams,” she added.

She talked about the rituals, saying “there was a Satyanarayan katha, and Rajan ji will do all the pooja for Visarjan.”

‘Anupamaa’ stars Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

The romantic family drama ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ formerly starred Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Since October 2021, it stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda.

On the other hand, “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik.