Stepping out without my baby makes me nervous, says Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, who welcomed her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar, said that she feels nervous about stepping out without the baby.

By Agency News Desk

Gauahar Khan, who welcomed her first child with her choreographer husband Zaid Darbar on May 10, said at a red carpet event that she feels nervous about stepping out without the baby. Speaking to the media about her first public appearance since the arrival of Zehaan, Gauahar said: “I am not enjoying this, I am super nervous right now. This is the first time I have stepped outside without the baby. My baby is in the hotel right now, so I am going to rush back.”

The event, GGA 2023 Bollywood Edition in Mumbai, drew celebrities such as newly-wed Parineeti Chopra, who was also the chief guest, Shriya Saran, Sangeeta Bijlani, Esha Deol Takhtani, Payal Rohatgi, Tanisha Mukherjee, Mona Singh, Aditya Narayan, Urvashi Dholakia, Aditya Seal and Sayani Gupta.

The newest mommy in tinsel town, however, looked stunning in a lavender purple long blazer with a short skirt of the same colour.

Gauahar bagged the ‘mom blogger’ award. “It’s been hardly 42 days since I became a mom and I got an award for being a mom blogger, so I am happy about it. I always look forward to appreciation as everybody works hard for that, so yeah!”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
