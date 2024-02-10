HomeTVNews

Sukhwinder Singh croons 'Dil Haara' with 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

By Agency News Desk

“Chaiyya Chaiyya” fame singer Sukhwinder Singh, who appeared on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, sang his hit song ‘Dil Haara’ on the show along with the contestant Vaibhav Gupta, and also gave a warm hug to the latter. The ‘Suron Ka Sultan’ episode saw some foot-tapping numbers embracing Sukhwinder’s glorious legacy in the music industry.

Kanpur’s Vaibhav stole the spotlight with his rendition of Sukhwinder’s song, “Dil Haara” from the movie ‘Tashan’. In an act of humility and respect for his idol, Sukhwinder, Vaibhav took off his shoes before coming to the stage as a mark of respect.

Complimenting his performance, Sukhwinder exclaimed, “He sang with such joy (Mauj mein gaya).”

Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani also praised Vaibhav and acknowledged his overall act. And in a sweet moment, Shreya made a special request to Sukhwinder by asking him to join Vaibhav onstage to sing ‘Dil Haara’.

The magical collaboration between Sukhwinder and Vaibhav was a moment Vaibhav could only envision in his dreams. It was a double victory for Vaibhav, who not only got a hug from his idol but also received the opportunity to share the stage with him.

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

