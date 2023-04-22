scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Actor Sumeet Raghavan shared his excitement as he celebrated the most special day with the entire cast of his show.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who is essaying the role of Rajesh Wagle in the sitcom ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, shared his excitement as he celebrated the most special day with the entire cast of his show.

Born on April 22, 1971, Sumeet had a blast on his birthday with the team and crew members.

He said: “Over the last two years, I’ve always celebrated all my milestones with my reel life family. They have become an integral part of my day-to-day life and any moment that is not shared with them feels incomplete. This year was no exception and we all had a great time together. They brought in multiple cakes and we must’ve spent around 20 minutes just cutting them all.”

The 51-year-old actor, who is known for his TV shows such as ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, ‘Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai’, among others shared that the entire day was full of fun and he had more plans to celebrate the day with his family and friends.

“All in all, it was a day well spent and a big thank you to the cast, crew and fans for showing us so much love. Thank you to everyone who made my day special,” he added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings
Next article
IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star as Gujarat pull off miraculous 7-run win over Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Nishima replaces Shilji Shaji in India squad

News

'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

News

Nicolas Cage once ate live cockroaches for a movie, he'll 'never do that again'

Technology

GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

Sports

IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Jharkhand: 150 fall sick after having food at village fair

News

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs visit Chopra house to offer their respects to Pamela Chopra

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol's Sunday advice: 'Be happy, eat lots!'

Technology

US Senators slam Tesla for 'willful disregard' of customers' privacy

Technology

China to track food, grocery delivery boys via chips in bikes

Sports

ATP Tour: Alcaraz rolls into Barcelona quarterfinals; Cerundolo upsets Ruud

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Sports

Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga

Sports

Argentina to host 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

Technology

Indian students turn PPE waste into eco-friendly bricks without cement

News

Wamiqa Gabbi inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

From selling fish to becoming masseur of I-League champs, Ganesh Dalui has come a long way

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US