Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak spoke about working with new faces on the sets of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and shared that she felt a sense of belonging.

Supriya will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ cast Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria, and Anuradha Patel.

In the midst of fun conversations, Supriya will be seen talking about her experience working on Satyaprem Ki Katha.

She said: “At the beginning of a film, when new faces come together, there’s a slight awkwardness, but with time, they connect with each other and they become like a family.”

“And when the shooting concludes, it’s truly a heartfelt moment. I genuinely felt a sense of belonging and comfort, as if I was at home while on the set.”

Additionally, Anuradha shared her deep affection for portraying the role of a mother.

Anuradha said: “To be honest, the most fulfilling role I have ever undertaken in my life is that of a mother.

“So, if someone asks me to portray a mother’s character, I don’t even consider the age of the hero or heroine. I have a profound love for playing the role of a mother, and it has been a desire of mine since childhood.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.