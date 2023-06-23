scorecardresearch
Syed Raza Ahmed will play a lower-middle-class man in 'Meet'

Syed Raza Ahmed has been roped in to star as the new male lead in the TV show, 'Meet' opposite Ashi Singh, who essays the titular character of Meet Hooda

By Agency News Desk

Actor Syed Raza Ahmed has been roped in to star as the new male lead in the television show, ‘Meet’. Syed will be seen opposite actress Ashi Singh, who essays the titular character of Meet Hooda in the show.

Syed will be seen essaying the role of Shlok, a lower-middle-class man, who has traded his passion for music to make money, because for him, ‘family comes first’. He is righteous and ambitious but mischievous in nature. In contrast to Meet, Sumeet is not so independent, she is born and brought up with a silver spoon and is from a rich family. But, the tables will turn for her after her marriage in a lower-middle-class family, where she faces a lot of struggles and difficulties in her day to day life.

Syed Raza Ahmed said: “This is my first television show, and I am very excited to be a part of it. My character, Shlok is a fun-loving and flamboyant boy who belongs to a not so well to do family. I started shooting a couple of weeks back and I am already enjoying every bit of it. I can easily relate to my character and will ensure that I always give my 100 per cent. I hope the audience continues to shower their love and support, as they have been doing on me and the show.”

The show presents the story of Meet Hooda, who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on. While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, the whole tale is going to turn on its head in the upcoming episodes as the show witnessed a 16-year leap after its run for almost two years.

Ashi Singh, who has been part of the show since its inception as Meet Hooda, is currently seen playing the role of her character’s daughter – Sumeet, who is a romantic but an over-confident and unfocused girl. She has never known adversity but is very empathetic in nature towards everyone.

‘Meet’ airs every day on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
