Tanvi Dogra on 'Parineetii': It's been incredible journey peeling layers of 'Neetii'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) With each episode of ‘Parineetii’, actress Tanvi Dogra’s performance has seamlessly showcased the shades of Neetii’s character, from joy to cunningness. However, in the upcoming track a darker side of her character will unfold.

The show has been taking the audience on an emotional roller-coaster with its gripping narrative centred around the intertwined lives of Parineet Kakkar (played by Anchal Sahu), Neetii Juneja (Tanvi), and Sanju aka Rajeev (portrayed by Ankur Verma).

As the show delves into the complexities of love, friendship, and fate, one character, in particular, has stood out, leaving viewers in awe of her multifaceted portrayal. Tanvi as Neetii has brought an undeniable charm to the character. The upcoming track will reveal her determination to protect her marriage at any cost, even if it means jeopardising her once-inseparable friendship with Parineet.

Talking about her character’s arc, Tanvi said: “When I agreed to be part of Parineetii, I didn’t know the extent of Neetii’s transformation. It has been an incredible journey, peeling the layers of her character and discovering new aspects with each episode.”

“Not often does an actor get a chance to portray various shades of a character, and hence, I am grateful for this opportunity. Neetii is a unique persona, exuding joy and independence while also possessing a cunning side. Playing her has been a refreshing departure from my previous roles, and I find immense joy in exploring her complexities,” added Tanvi.

The actress further said that her character can’t be entirely labelled as negative, as her actions are often shaped by her circumstances. “As an actor, I’m thrilled to witness Neetii’s journey and how her relationships with other characters evolve throughout the show. It’s an exciting challenge, and I can’t wait to know what it has in store for me,” she added.

‘Parineetii’ narrates the unexpected turn fate took for two best friends, Parineet and Neetii, discovering that they are married to the same man, Sanju aka Rajeev, leading to a complicated love triangle. In the current storyline, Neetii is resolute in separating Parineet from her husband through a devious plan.

Unafraid to employ underhanded methods, Neetii cleverly manipulates the situation to ensure her desired outcome. As the line between right and wrong blurs for Neetii, audiences will be intrigued to witness how far she will go to protect her marriage with Sanju aka Rajeev.

‘Parineetii’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/kvd

Agency News Desk
