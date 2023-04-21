scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Terence Lewis compared 'India's Best Dancer 3' (IBD3) contestant Aniket Chauhan with legendary actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin and said that if he were a dancer, his moves would be similar to Aniket's.

By Agency News Desk
Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'
Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis compared ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ (IBD3) contestant Aniket Chauhan with legendary actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin and said that if he were a dancer, his moves would be similar to Aniket’s.

He got impressed with Aniket’s dance moves on the song ‘Haawa Haawa’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar’. The 20-year-old contestant has been selected directly to the best 12 from the audition round because of his performance.

Terence said: “Watching you perform, I am reminded of an iconic figure from the history of cinema. In any acting school, you will learn that there is no actor greater than him. That actor is Charlie Chaplin. He was the funniest actor of that era. Although he was not a dancer, today the thought strikes me that if Charlie Chaplin were a dancer, he would have probably danced like you.”

Terence has judged reality shows like ‘Dance India Dance’ and ‘Nach Baliye’ and also choreographed in films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’, and ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, among others. He is currently part of the panel of judges including choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dance Season 3’.

He further praised the contestant and added: “The way you act, mimic and do comedy, one can see that you have lots of fun dancing and there is always a big smile on your face. Like Charlie Chaplin, you have a similar smile on your face. He was so gifted and could capture emotions so well, he would say a lot without saying anything. You have the power to say a lot through your performance. You are the ‘Charlie Chaplin of dance’, God bless you.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Tim Cook meets Sunil Mittal, software developers, photographers
Next article
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants
This May Also Interest You
News

Sana Khan denies being 'dragged' by husband; says, 'We lost contact with driver'

Review

Movie Review | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Limited by its wordplay

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Health & Lifestyle

Hyd doctors use endoscopic method to remove tumor blocking patient's respiratory tract

Sports

IPL 2023: David Miller's 46 propels Gujarat Titans to 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she poses with Varun Dhawan also twinning in black outfits at Citadel Premiere in London

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

News

Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

News

Unconventional subjects keep Kashika Kapoor growing as an artiste

News

Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it's not scripted

Sports

IPL 2023: Du Plessis, Siraj star in RCB's 24-run win over Punjab Kings (ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Primary schools closed for three days in Bihar's Muzaffarpur amid heat wave

News

Jake Gyllenhaal would 'love' to star in 'Fiddler on the Roof' on broadway

Health & Lifestyle

Tick infection affects different cell types in brain: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Single dose of HPV vax up to 98% effective: Study

News

Bruce Springsteen contracts Covid, misses his archives' inaugural awards show

News

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Sports

IPL 2023: Wanted to win against these guys…they beat us three times last year, says Hetmyer after his blitz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US