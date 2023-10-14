Mridula Oberoi fainted while shooting for suicide scene

Actress Mridula Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming show ‘Baghin’, shared her experience of shooting for a suicide scene. She said, “We are currently shooting for our final schedule. And the climax is very interesting. I’m playing a negative role and at the end I realise my fault and out of guilt I try to attempt suicide.”

Mridula added: “I literally fainted on the set for real the time I was about to shoot a scene of hanging myself. It was scary and very disturbing. I’m a very emotional person and looking at the arrangements everything seemed very sad.”

She said that she experiences, “low blood pressure often when I’m emotional and sad.”

“I find myself weak while handling such intense situations be it for real or while acting. I’m very happy for people who can never imagine such situations. I was in tears thinking about so many things. But in the end I enjoy my work.”

Mridula is popularly known for featuring in TV shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Naagin 6’, ‘Bhagya Laxmi’,’Appnapan’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ among others. She also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, and said that she’s enjoying exploring digital projects.

“With ‘Baghin’, I’m making my digital debut and look forward to doing more amazing projects like this. I’m happy that with time the industry is accepting me with open arms and my audience are loving my work. Keeping my fingers crossed,” she concluded.

‘Baghin’ is a series based on the battle between man vs beast. It is said that the heroine essayed by Aneri Vajani will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress). It is a 100 episodes web show that will soon air on Atrangi.