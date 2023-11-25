Urvashi Dholakia reveals SRK fandom; grooves on 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain'

Best known for her role ‘Komolika’ in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, actress Urvashi Dholakia is an ultimate Shah Rukh Khan enthusiast, and spilled the beans on why she decided to groove to an SRK song in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, narrating a close encounter with the superstar himself.

The celebrity dance reality show will have a theme ‘Chartbuster Ka Blockbuster’, this weekend.

The stars will set the stage on fire with their blockbuster performances to iconic Bollywood songs, ranging from classic tunes to the latest chart-toppers, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping routines.

The celebrities will leave no stone unturned to impress judges — Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora along with the audience to secure their place in the competition.

Urvashi, who came on the show with the aim of breaking her image associated with her reel character, will surprise everyone with a mesmerising act. With a beautiful concept, Urvashi will perform to the iconic track ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’, from the film ‘Pardes’, alongside her choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge.

The 1997 romantic musical drama ‘Pardes’ stars SRK and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead.

The duo will be seen giving a new twist to the song by depicting the love story of the roots of two trees, leaving everyone awestruck. They will not only showcase technical brilliance but also narrate a poetic tale of strength and growth, despite facing challenges beneath the surface. What makes the performance even more extraordinary is Urvashi’s unwavering commitment to her craft, despite nursing a toe injury.

Urvashi opened up on her performance, and said: “I have forever been a Shahrukh Khan fan. No one can describe love more beautifully than SRK himself. This act was all about love and for me, dance is something that I can express. Just look at him and you will fall for him. People call him the king of romance, but I call him the king of love.”

“I vividly remember doing an ad film for his cricket team. It was a very fun incident. He called me saying we want you to do this ad, and I disconnected the call thinking someone was playing a prank on me, as everyone around me knows I’m an ardent SRKian. I loved him, love him, and will undoubtedly always love him. He called me again saying he was serious and asked me to come for the dubbing. Till the time I didn’t go on set, I couldn’t believe I was doing an ad for him,” shared ‘Kahiin To Hoga’ fame actress.

Awed by the amazing concept, Malaika said: “You showed such a lovely and beautiful story of roots when they come together, a huge round of applause to the entire set and projection team. You created such a pleasing atmosphere. It was really nice.”

“Urvashi, the best part of the act was this time, Urvashi actually danced. Last week you showcased ehsaas and this time you danced. It was not evident that you had hurt your leg. You gave it your all. You attempted contemporary today, it was beautiful. Vaibhav, superb job and keep doing the great work. Loved it,” added Malaika.

Arshad, who was equally mesmerised, said: “The romance, the expression and gracefulness were visible. Well done. I understand that as an actor, even if we have injured ourselves, we will still perform. And, today I could see that Urvashi Dholakia, who even with so many difficulties and pain, performed like a force. Also, I would like to say that your vamp title will surely go away after this act.”

Listening to this, Urvashi got emotional as she said, “I am not used to getting compliments; I am overwhelmed and I feel nice after hearing this.”

The competition is already getting intense, as the show will also witness its first elimination.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.