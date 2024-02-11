Varun Singh Rajput: ‘Kaala Barbarian’ was a fun-filled roller coaster ride

Actor Varun Singh Rajput, who stars in the movie ‘Kaala Barbarian’ shared the challenges he faced while preparing for the role in the drama that revolves around organ trafficking. He calls the movie a fun-filled roller coaster ride for him as he participated in writing, production, and acting. The movie dives into the darkness of organ trafficking and its impact on an innocent family. The actor known for his role in ‘Gold’ plays the character of Murli in ‘Kaala Barbarian’.

“This was my first time working with a child actor, which proved both challenging and fulfilling. When working with kids, especially in long scenes, you have to maintain your emotional range as an actor while also managing their mood swings,” said Varun.

He shared how the pre-shoot workshops helped him build a bond with the young co-star.

“The emotional scenes were intense for Murli, as he faces life-changing and disturbing events. Putting myself in his shoes and imagining his struggle was demanding,” said the ‘State of Seige’ fame actor.

Talking further about the movie, Varun said: “It was a fun-filled roller coaster for me, as I participated in writing, production, and acting. Handling these three departments simultaneously was both a challenge and a reward.”

“In independent films, you see everyone push their limits to contribute their best. Witnessing their determination and hard work to create magic was enriching,” he added.

Directed by Jinto Samuel Chacko, the movie features Varun Singh Rajput alongside actors Stuti Trivedi, Chayanika Chaudhary, Jijoy Pulikal Rajagopalan, and Raj Kothwal.

It was released on Open Theatre on February 10.