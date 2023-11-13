Vidisha Srivastava reflects on Bhai Dooj traditions

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, has shared her excitement on the upcoming auspicious occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’, and reminisced about the exciting gifts she has received on the festivities.

Siblings are our earliest companions, unwavering confidants, and ultimate protectors. The affection exchanged between brothers and sisters represents one of the most cherished connections, and Bhai Dooj commemorates this wonderful relationship.

Speaking about the occasion, Vidisha said: “I thoroughly relish this festival, and for me, Bhai Dooj is all about savouring favourite sweets and exchanging presents. Within my family, this celebration holds significant meaning, and to mark it, our entire family, cousins included, convenes under one roof.”

“On this occasion, we offer crystallised sugar, betel leaves, black grams, betel nuts, and fruits to my brothers before conducting an aarti for them. Following the aarti and tilak ceremony, our brothers bestow special Bhai Dooj gifts upon us sisters, and we seek blessings from our elders,” she shared.

Vidisha further revealed: “I fondly remember the best Bhai Dooj gift my brother ever gave me — a watch I still wear. Like every year, I surprise him with new perfumes for his collection. After the rituals, we all dine out together, indulging in our favourite dishes. I can hardly contain my excitement for this day.”

The actress extended her greetings to all on Bhai Dooj.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ airs on &TV.