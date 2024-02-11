HomeTVNews

Vishal Aditya Singh: Read mythological books, reduced weight for role of Lord Parashuraam

By Agency News Desk

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who will play the lead in ‘Bhagwaan Parashuraam’, shared details about his preparation for the role, saying he has read many mythological books, and reduced his weight by three to four kgs.

‘Bhagwaan Parashuraam’ starring Vishal, Ishita Ganguly, and Navina Bole, tells the unknown story of a God whose presence is recognised but not entirely explored.

The devotional series will showcase the journey of Lord Parashuraam – the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Putting light on his preparation for this role, the actor said: “As far as preparation for this character is concerned, I read many mythological books so that I can do justice to this great character of mine and I also reduced my weight by 3 to 4 kg.”

“Although I am always conscious about my fitness, but for this character I paid more attention. My look makes this character even more realistic which makes me even more eager to know the story of Lord Parashuraam and be a part of it,” he added.

The show aims to display the glory of a god who has had a lot of incredible achievements but people are still not aware of his prestige.

‘Bhagwaan Parashuraam’ airs on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Shrenu Parikh: I always wanted to find a home in my man
Next article
PKL 10: We executed our plans brilliantly against U Mumba, says Patna Pirates captain Sachin
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US