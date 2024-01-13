Vyom Thakkar recalls his first experience of kite flying on Uttrayan

Child actor Vyom Thakkar shared memorable experiences of flying kites during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, and revealed how it has become a cherished tradition for his family.

Makar Sankranti, also known as the ‘kite festival’ marks the onset of spring.

Vyom said: “Being a Gujarati, we refer to Makar Sankranti as Uttrayan, a festival we celebrate with great enthusiasm. Our entire family gathers at our home for this occasion. We begin the festivities with prayers, and then, we all head to the terrace to engage in the traditional activity of flying kites. This has become a cherished tradition for us.”

Reminiscing vivid memories of the festivities, Vyom shared: “I vividly recall my first experience of flying a kite. Initially, I felt a bit nervous amidst the multitude of kites soaring in the sky, and I wasn’t even familiar with handling the manjha (kite string). That’s when my father stepped in as a hero, guiding me on the art of carefully lengthening the string. He taught me to hold one part in one hand and bring the other hand a little further down to brace the kite once it goes up in the air.”

“Despite numerous failures in the initial attempts, I didn’t give up. I repeated the entire process with the hope of success. Slowly but steadily, my kite began to ascend, with both me and my father skillfully holding the string. The joy of seeing my kite flying high in the sky was immensely gratifying,” he said.

Vyom added: “Over the years, I have honed my kite-flying skills to the point where I can confidently declare myself a pro. Now, it has become quite a challenge for anyone to outdo me in this traditional and thrilling festival activity.”

