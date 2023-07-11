scorecardresearch
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have taken a twisted turn in the story.

By Pooja Tiwari
Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have taken a twisted turn in the story. The show is always in the TOP 5 list of BARC TRP charts with immense drama and Harshad-Pranali aka Akshara Abhimanyu’s chemistry.

However, it been long since Akshara-Abhimanyu separated in the show and fans are very much disappointed with the ongoing track. The present storyline revolves around Abhimanyu winning Abhir’s custody and Akshara-Abhinav’s married life, and how they’re supporting each other.

Clearly, fans are not happy with the ongoing track. They have been trending all sorts of things such as boycotting on the show to trending No AbhiRa No YRKKH and now they want the OG Abhimanyu back in the show.

Yes, you read that right. Abhimanyu was understanding and would not question Akshara’s intentions or talk badly about her. However, this furious Abhimanyu has left everyone in shock. Fans are not happy with this Abhimanyu. Check out the tweets here:

Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
