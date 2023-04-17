scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

12 Covid fatalities reported in Rajasthan in last 4 days

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) With the addition of three more deaths, Rajasthan has registered 12 Covid-related deaths in the last four days, officials said.

A total of 422 cases were reported till Sunday evening taking the total Covid count to 2,340.

Rajasthan has recorded 22 deaths till April 16 due to Covid infection.

The three deaths recorded on Sunday were reported in Nagaur, Pali and Bikaner.

On Sunday, Jaipur clocked 104 cases, which was the highest in the district, while Jodhpur had 65, Bharatpur 52, Udaipur 32, Nagaur 43 and 72 from different 19 districts.

The health officials confirmed that overall 9,755 samples were collected, out of which 422 came as positive, and 137 had recovered.

–IANS

arc/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Kohli deserves a lot of credit for the kind of starts RCB is getting, says Gavaskar
Next article
Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, to open for public on Tuesday
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller ‘Kennedy’ selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

News

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

News

Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival

Sports

IPL 2023: Really enjoyed the composure showed by Sandeep Sharma, says Ravichandran Ashwin

News

Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

Technology

Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

News

Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan

News

Hema Malini travels by metro, auto rickshaw in Mumbai

Technology

Japanese giant Sega to acquire Angry Birds creator for $1 bn: Report

Sports

Relegation-threatened Stuttgart flabbergast Dortmund in Bundesliga

News

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's 67 leads the way for Gujarat in a chase of 154, beat Punjab by six wickets

Sports

PGTI Players Championship: Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju share the lead after Day 1

Sports

CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani, Sitwala to lead Indian challenge; all eyes on Gilchrist

Health & Lifestyle

India sees surge in Covid cases; virus moving towards endemic stage, say officials

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US