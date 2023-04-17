12 Covid fatalities reported in Rajasthan in last 4 days

Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) With the addition of three more deaths, Rajasthan has registered 12 Covid-related deaths in the last four days, officials said.

A total of 422 cases were reported till Sunday evening taking the total Covid count to 2,340.

Rajasthan has recorded 22 deaths till April 16 due to Covid infection.

The three deaths recorded on Sunday were reported in Nagaur, Pali and Bikaner.

On Sunday, Jaipur clocked 104 cases, which was the highest in the district, while Jodhpur had 65, Bharatpur 52, Udaipur 32, Nagaur 43 and 72 from different 19 districts.

The health officials confirmed that overall 9,755 samples were collected, out of which 422 came as positive, and 137 had recovered.

