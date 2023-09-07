4,427 dengue cases reported so far this year in B’luru, says Health Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday that 4,427 dengue cases have been detected till date this year in Bengaluru alone, adding that the cases will now be monitored through an app which will be released on Friday.

At a meeting with the officials of the health department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over rising cases of dengue in Bengaluru, Rao directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to contain the disease.

“People need to be educated by utilising the services of local health workers. There is a need to increase testing. Dengue cases have increased within the limits of BBMP in the last two months,” Rao said.

He also said that dengue cases will now be monitored by the health workers at the ward level through an app.

“Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have invented a technology which gives accurate predictions about dengue cases in advance which will also be released on Friday,” Rao stated.

In Bengaluru, 1,649 dengue cases were reported in July, 1,589 in August, while 416 cases have been reported so far in September. The disease is spreading due to stagnant rainwater, a BBMP official said.

–IANS

mka/arm