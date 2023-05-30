scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) About 60 per cent of people in India think that the toilet is the worst offender when it comes to harbouring viruses, while 42 per cent allow their pets on their sofas, unaware of the fact that they leave dander around the home consisting of tiny flakes of skin, fur, or feathers that they naturally shed, which can harbour viruses and other allergens, a new study said on Tuesday.

While the rest of the world saw a significant decrease in the number of people keeping a regular cleaning schedule, India saw a significant increase in cleaning motivation as a result of increased virus awareness, according to the global consumer electronics firm Dyson’s Global Dust Study 2023.

One in two Indians are aware of the virus’ presence in dust and express deep concerns but only 32 per cent prioritise cleaning to eradicate viruses from areas such as their living room, bedroom and kitchen.

“This significant increase in the number of people only cleaning when they spot visible dust is a cause for concern, as many dust particles – including bacteria, house dust mite faeces and pollen – are microscopic in size and not visible to the naked eye,” said Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson.

While 45 per cent of Indians believe viruses live in the kitchen, more than 70 per cent are unconcerned about removing viruses while cleaning their kitchen.

In 2022, only 31 per cent of respondents considered cleanliness a top priority, however, this year 61 per cent of participants expressed concerns about dust and dirt accumulation in their homes.

About 42 per cent of individuals are only motivated to clean when visible dust or dirt is present on the floor.

Moreover, the report said about 61 per cent of people feel that vacuums are the most effective ways to clean dust; therefore, vacuum cleaner ownership has increased over the last year, from an average of 1.1 to 1.7.

“The best way to remove dust is by using a vacuum cleaner with effective filtration and sealing technology, to ensure that whatever you vacuum remains trapped and is not expelled back into the home,” Stuczen said.

In addition, the report said that the age group between 25 and 44 exhibits the highest awareness of dust-related allergens.

About 43 per cent of air purifier users in India use their air purifiers all year round to clean the air in their homes, with Mumbai (51 per cent) and Pune (50 per cent) topping the list.

Nearly 41 per cent strongly believe that household dust contributes to illnesses like asthma.

–IANS

shs/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis
Next article
Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

Sports

Wrestlers mess: HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on which court will deal with minors' plea

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US