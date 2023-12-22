Sunday, December 24, 2023
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

93% Indian workers in pharma, healthcare sector see their workplace as physically safe: Report

About 93 per cent of Indian employees in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biotech sectors perceive their workplace as physically safe,

By Agency News Desk
93% Indian workers in pharma, healthcare sector see their workplace as physically safe
93% Indian workers in pharma, healthcare sector see their workplace as physically safe _pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) About 93 per cent of Indian employees in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biotech sectors perceive their workplace as physically safe, while a notable 12 per cent feel a deficit in psychological and emotional safety, a new report said on Friday.

According to the Great Place To Work India, 81 per cent of employees report experiencing workplace flexibility, aligning with other industries.

However, there has been a 4-point decline in employees experiencing innovation opportunities compared to the previous year.

“India’s pharmaceutical sector has emerged as a shining example of research and innovation. This success is attributed to a robust scientific and technological foundation, strong government support, a thriving domestic market, and cost-competitive manufacturing,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work India.

Despite strong leadership and a workforce brimming with pride, the report mentioned that the industry grapples with creating a playful atmosphere and nurturing open communication from the ground up.

An encouraging upward trend is observed in areas of talent management. However, urgent attention is warranted to cultivate a fair and constructive work environment, according to the report.

Moreover, as per the EY FICCI Report, the Indian pharmaceutical market is poised to reach $130 billion by the end of 2023, reflecting a growing consensus on delivering new, innovative medicines to patients.

Simultaneously, the global pharmaceutical goods market is predicted to surpass $1 trillion in 2023, underscoring the sector’s global significance.

–IANS shs/

Previous article
Bradley Cooper leaves press conference due to daughter’s emergency
Next article
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar teases Munawar Faruqui says, “Munawar teen teen ladkiyan apne peeche ghuma raha hain”
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.