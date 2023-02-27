ABVP stages protest at Telangana's KMC over medico's suicide

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged protest at Kaktiya Medical College in Warangal over the suicide of a post-graduate student due to harassment by a senior.

With Dharavathi Preethi succumbing on Sunday night after battling for life for five days, the ABVP workers took to streets in the town demanding justice for her family.

Carrying ABVP flags and raising slogans, the protestors marched towards Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) but were stopped by the police at the main gate. The protestors had an argument with the policemen, triggering tension.

As the protestors tried to barge into the campus, police arrested them and shifted them to a police station.

The ABVP men were demanding suspension of KMC Principal Mohan Das and Head of the Department Nagarjuna Reddy.

Preethi (26), a first-year student of the postgraduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia, attempted suicide on February 22 allegedly by taking a lethal injection while on duty at AMGM Hospital. She succumbed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Sunday night.

The police have already arrested Preethi’s senior M. A. Saif, a second-year student in the department of Anaesthesia.

Police said targeted harassment of Preethi by her senior could have driven her to commit suicide.

Police booked Saif for abetment to suicide. He was also booked under Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act.

–IANS

ms/uk/