Active Covid cases in UP cross 1000-mark

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Continuing the surge in Covid cases, the total count of cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 1,025.

A total of 188 new cases were reported on Saturday with 52 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, followed by 27 in Ghaziabad, and 26 in Lucknow.

In the state capital, four new cases each surfaced from Aliganj and Sarojini Nagar, three from Alambagh, and two from Chinhat. The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow has shot up to 177.

In Lucknow, eight Covid patients are admitted to different hospitals — including four at the Lok Bandhu Hospital.

At present, 60 districts have active Covid cases. Among them, a dozen districts have one case each and six districts have two cases each, according to the health department data.

Dr A.K. Singh, director infectious disease, state health department, said, “A mock drill has been planned on Monday. We shall check all the facilities that are required for treatment of Covid patients across the state.”

Since the outbreak, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 21.29 lakh Covid cases and 23,651 related deaths.

The rise in new Covid cases have prompted hospitals to prepare facilities for treatment/admission of Covid patients.

The health department in Lucknow has asked all hospitals to prepare staff for rotation Covid duty and also identify beds and wards that shall be used for admitting the infected in case of need.

At present, over 560 oxygen plants are operational in the state at different health facilities, including community health centres. Also, liquid medical oxygen plants have been established at different medical colleges.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Dortmund return to winning ways, Bayern maintain lead in Bundesliga
Charleston Open: Jabeur advances to final with win over Kasatkina
Charleston Open: Jabeur advances to final with win over Kasatkina

Dortmund return to winning ways, Bayern maintain lead in Bundesliga

UP mandates Covid testing of int'l passengers at airports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asked me to play to my strength, says Rahane after blazing fifty against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Dhoni praises bowlers for 'special effort' in CSK's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Jadeja's three-fer, Rahane's blazing fifty help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians (Ld)

Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab FC lose 3-1 against Kerala Blasters FC

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

S.Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to EV battery firms

Odisha partners with AMNS to set up high performance centre, academies in gymnastics

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Jammu Film Festival opens, features films from 11 countries

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 50 lakh, CSK's Ajinkya Rahane slams fastest fifty of the season vs Mumbai Indians

S.Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Entertainment Today

