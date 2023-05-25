scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

AI helps identify new antibiotic than can take one of three top 'superbugs'

By Agency News Desk

London, May 25 (IANS) Canadian and US researchers have – with the help of artificial intelligence – discovered a new antibiotic that kills a deadly species of “superbug” which can infect wounds and cause pneumonia, media reports said.

‘Acinetobacter baumannii’ is one of the three superbugs the World Health Organisation has identified as a “critical” threat, as the bacteria can withstand multiple antibiotics and survives on surfaces and medical equipment.

Infections caused by superbugs or antibiotic resistant infections kill more than a million people a year.

Dr Jonathan Stokes, from Canada’s McMaster University, described this bug as “public enemy number one” as it’s “really common” to find cases where it is “resistant to nearly every antibiotic”, the BBC reported.

Scientists used AI to narrow down thousands of potential chemicals to a handful that could be tested in the laboratory and zeroed in on a potent, experimental antibiotic called abaucin. However, it will need further tests before being used, with the researchers saying that the process could take up to 2030.

Researchers first had to “train” the AI, taking thousands of drugs where the precise chemical structure was known, and manually tested them on Acinetobacter baumannii to see which could slow it down or kill it.

This information was fed into the AI so it could learn the chemical features of drugs that could attack the problematic bacterium, the BBC reported.

The AI was then unleashed on a list of 6,680 compounds whose effectiveness was unknown. The results – published in Nature Chemical Biology – showed it took the AI an hour and a half to produce a shortlist.

The researchers tested 240 in the laboratory, and found nine potential antibiotics. One of them was the incredibly potent abaucin, with laboratory experiments showed it could treat infected wounds in mice and was able to kill the bacteria samples from patients.

More significantly, abaucin only killed A. baumannii and had no effect on other species of bacteria, unlike many antibiotics that kill bacteria indiscriminately. Researchers believe the precision of abaucin will make it harder for drug-resistance to emerge, and could lead to fewer side-effects.

However, the drug has to be further tested in the laboratory and then in clinical trials. Researchers expects the first AI antibiotics could take until 2030 until they are available to be prescribed.

In principle, AI could screen tens of millions of potential compounds – something that would be impractical to do manually, the BBC reported,

The researchers tested the principles of AI-aided antibiotic discovery in E. coli in 2020, but have now used that knowledge to focus on the big superbugs. They plan to look at Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa next.

“This finding further supports the premise that AI can significantly accelerate and expand our search for novel antibiotics,” said Prof James Collins, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

–IANS

vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bengaluru FC part ways with winger Udanta Singh
Next article
Demi Lovato releases ‘Cool for the summer’ (rock version)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US