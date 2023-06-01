scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Amid unseasonal rain, Chandigarh administration calls for dengue alert

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Amid the unseasonal onset of the rainy season, the health department of the Chandigarh administration has sounded an alert and called for action to minimise illness and deaths from dengue.

Due to frequent rainfall in May, water collection and stagnation has been occurring in manmade and natural sources in and around the residential areas of Chandigarh, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This can lead to breeding of mosquitoes causing vector-borne diseases, especially the dengue.

“All residents of Chandigarh are advised to follow the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria,” it added.

The administration has set up free dengue testing facilities at the PGIMER’s Department of Virology, Government Medical College and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, among other places.

–IANS

vg/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Instagram testing new 'Interested' option for recommended posts
Next article
Toyota admits another data leak affecting 2.6 lakh car owners
This May Also Interest You
Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US