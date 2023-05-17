scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) As Apple previewed new software features for cognitive, speech and vision accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak, the company has embedded accessibility into every aspect of their work, including design, at both Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The tech giant has introduced new tools for cognitive accessibility, along with Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 18.

At Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores, the distance between display tables is carefully planned to allow for wheelchairs to navigate easily, staircases in the stores have brail on the side bars for the visually impaired, an elevator for stores with two floors allow for easy mobility within levels and availability of accessibility washrooms — to name a few key features.

The stores are also equipped with portable hearing loops for customer store experiences including Genius Bar, shopping with a Specialist, and ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable experience for those hard of hearing and select retail team members use sign language to help customers through their purchase journey.

Enable India, an organisation that helps people with disabilities acquire training and get jobs, is helping Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) achieve economic independence, enabling them to become active members in their households and communities.

Apple has sponsored their work since 2021.

Their flagship programme, #SeeAMillion, provides digital literacy training. Last year, Apple supported #SeeAMillion workshops for 4,000 PwDs — along with other programming.

EnAble Vaani is their phone-based platform for disseminating information about employment, quality of life, and educational opportunities.

ChangeMakers is their one-year fellowship programme that fosters the next generation of leaders in the disability space.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador to India in ‘Mannat’, he says: ‘Learning more about film industry in Mumbai’
Next article
Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?
This May Also Interest You
News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

News

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

News

Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador to India in ‘Mannat’, he says: ‘Learning more about film industry in Mumbai’

News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

News

Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop

Sports

IPL 2023: To straightaway play in high-pressure situation shows how strong mentally Mohsin is, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US