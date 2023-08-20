scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

AR walkthrough before surgery can minimise anxiety in patients

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 20 (IANS) An augmented reality (AR) walkthrough before the surgery may be a useful tool for reducing pre-operative anxiety in patients, a new research has revealed.

Both AR and virtual reality (VR) have had increasing applications in medicine, including medical training, psychology, physical medicine, rehabilitation, and surgical specialties, such as neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery.

However, there is little data on AR’s effect on patients’ anxiety and experiences.

In a randomised clinical trial in the US that included 95 patients, patients who received the preoperative AR experienced a significant decrease in pre-operative anxiety score compared with the control group that received standard education materials.

There was no significant difference in anxiety levels after the operations, according to the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The randomised clinical trial was approved by the institutional review board at the University of Miami and led by Michael G. Rizzo, corresponding author.

Participants were recruited from the University of Miami and included patients who were indicated to have an elective, outpatient orthopedic surgery.

The AR intervention visually walks patients through their trip to the operating room with narration from their surgeon while using an AR headset. AR experience takes approximately 3 minutes.

Anxiety experienced by patients before a surgical intervention is a well-documented phenomenon, occurring in up to 60-80 per cent of patients, and it can lead to alterations in cognitive and physiologic function.

While AR and VR have been used to improve patient education about the specifics of their procedure, to our knowledge, no studies have been performed that examine AR’s ability to affect patient anxiety and experience in the outpatient surgical setting.

“We hypothesise that by applying the AR to perioperative patient education and experience, we can decrease perioperative patient anxiety and improve patient experience and satisfaction,” the authors wrote.

–IANS

na/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tesla data breach affects over 75K people, starts notifying workers
Next article
Britney Spears says she feels disappointed, Sam Asghari's love for her was 'never real'
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears says she feels disappointed, Sam Asghari's love for her was 'never real'

Technology

Tesla data breach affects over 75K people, starts notifying workers

News

The week of seniors (IANS Column: B-Town)

Sports

Avesh Khan might replace Arshdeep for 2nd T20I against Ireland, says Saba Karim

News

Anvesha shares lessons she learnt from Pankaj, Akshay: 'It is crucial to be kind, humble'

News

Rajnikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum

News

Navneet Malik on rejections he faced: 'Each one left a trace on me'

Technology

40% of workers will have to reskill in next 3 years due to AI: Study

Sports

Serie A: Napoli and Inter start new season on right foot

News

Actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

Fashion and Lifestyle

Banita Sandhu comes out officially on her relationship with AP Dhillon

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out caption message edit feature on Android, iOS

Technology

Urge India to reconsider PC import restrictions: Top industry groups ask US govt

Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen overpower Leipzig; Gladbach held by Augsburg

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir, Alia pose for the lens at airport; fans say 'they look upset'

News

Taika Waititi reveals new ideas for a possible 'Thor 5'

Technology

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US