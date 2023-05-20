Assam Guv adopts 10 TB patients under Nikshay Mitra initiative

Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has adopted 10 patients suffering from tuberculosis (TB) for six months as part of a community support initiative for TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, known as Nikshay Mitra.

He made this announcement at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system.

To accelerate the progress in this initiative, the Governor appealed to all sections of the society to adopt TB patients and donate generously to such patients through the Nikshay Mitra programme.

He said, “Every citizen should come out and support the noble cause of providing nutritional support to the TB patients.”

“Let us make this campaign successful by making the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat campaign a mass movement,” he added.

As part of the programme, the Governor handed over the prescribed food basket to the health officials to be delivered to TB patients.

