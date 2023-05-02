scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Australia to ban recreational vaping

As part of a major crackdown, the Australian government has decided to ban recreational vaping and introduce minimum quality standards

By Agency News Desk

Canberra, May 2 (IANS) As part of a major crackdown, the Australian government has decided to ban recreational vaping and introduce minimum quality standards, while restricting the sale of vapes only to pharmacies, the media reported on Tuesday. Nicotine vapes already require a prescription in Australia, but the industry is poorly regulated and a black market is thriving, the BBC reported.

According to Health Minister Mark Butler, the products are creating a new generation of nicotine addicts.

Also known as e-cigarettes, vapes heat a liquid – usually containing nicotine – turning it into a vapour that users inhale.

They are widely seen as a product to help smokers quit.

But in Australia, vapes have become a recreational product targeted at kids and “sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars” in retail stores, the BBC quoted Butler as saying.

“Just like they did with smoking, ‘Big Tobacco’ has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts,” he will say in a speech unveiling the reform on Tuesday.

Research suggests one in six Australians aged 14-17 years old has vaped, and one in four people aged 18-24.

“By contrast, only 1 in 70 people my age has vaped,” Butler, who is 52, will say.

The new measures he will announce include a ban on all disposable vapes and on the import of non-prescription products.

Prescriptions will be necessary for the vaping products that remain legal, and they will be required to have pharmaceutical-like packaging.

Restrictions on flavours, colours, nicotine concentrations and other ingredients will also be introduced.

A handful of other countries, like Singapore and Thailand, have also banned vaping and Australia’s medicines regulator – the Therapeutic Goods Administration – has been recommending reform.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in a verbal spat after RCB beat LSG

Sports

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs

Sports

Pakistan's Rizwan reveals preferred batting position in ODIs

Sports

WTA Madrid Open: Sabalenka halts Mirra Andreeva's breakthrough run; Egypt's Sherif in quarters

Sports

Swimming: China's teenager Pan breaks men's 100m freestyle Asian record

News

Cash awards offered in Kerala for proving 'The Kerala Story' plot true

Sports

Fakhar Zaman out to emulate Kumar Sangakkara with remarkable ODI streak v Black Caps

Technology

Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev moves into last-16 with 300th career win

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen, Bishnoi, Mishra star as Lucknow restrict Bangalore to modest 126/9

Sports

IPL 2023: Setback for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul, Unadkat dealt huge injury blows

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin off to a winning start, Varinder Singh loses (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rain stops play in Lucknow; RCB reach 93/4 in 15.2 overs against LSG

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin makes a winning start in 57kg category

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs concealing identity of minor girl seeking abortion

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans, says DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Technology

Delhi HC orders removal of online news of man 'trying to extort money over obscene video'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US