'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration'

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has introduced the Scan and Share service for faster OPD registrations in October 2022, and within five months, the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The QR-code-based instant registration service has helped more than 5 lakh patients save time by drastically reducing the wait times in the OPD registration areas of the participating hospitals.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the quick and queue-less OPD registration under ABDM in his tweet: “Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, more than five lakh patients availed benefit of faster OPD registrations using the Scan & Share service. Within five months of its launch, the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals across the country.”

The participating hospitals, both government and private, display their unique QR codes in patient registration areas. The patients can scan the QR code using any health application of their choice and share their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) profile with the Health Management Information System of the hospital. This enables paper-less registration and thereby instant token generation.

“The patient saves time and the health facility is able to optimise the need of resources deployed for registration. The patient’s health records also get digitally linked to their ABHA which they can manage and access from their phone anytime anywhere,” the Ministry said.

Speaking on the vision behind this service innovation, R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA, said: “The Scan & Share service is a typical example of how technology can be leveraged to provide better services to patients and to improve the system efficiency. With increased adoption, patient registrations can be made effortless, seamless and accurate. Our focus is to work closely with the stakeholders to maximise the impact of ABDM-enabled digital health services.”

