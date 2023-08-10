scorecardresearch
Bangladesh's dengue death toll passes 350, with 101 new deaths in August

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, Aug 10 (IANS) Bangladesh reported 12 dengue deaths, down from 13 a day earlier, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 352 this year, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It also reported 2,844 new infections over the past 24 hours as of 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, up from 2,742 on Tuesday.

The deaths of this year include 101 in August, 204 in July and 34 in June, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the first nine days in August, 23,237 more dengue cases were recorded after 43,854 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month, showed the figure of the DGHS under the Ministry of Health.

The total number of dengue fever cases reported since the start of January has reached 75,069.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

